Katy Perry Drops Video, Announces Detroit Show!

Katy Perry’s new album has a title and a release date: The record is called Witness and it drops June 9. Fans have already heard lead singles “Chained to the Rhythm” and “Bon Appétit” from Perry’s fifth studio album.

In addition, Perry has announced a North American tour to promote the album, Witness: The Tour. She will play Detroit, at Little Casesar’s Arena on May 8th. Tickets for that show go on sale a week from today – May 15th at 10am through LiveNation and Ticketmaster.

On the album, Katy says she’s made “purposeful pop” music that addresses her participation in the 2016 election (as a surrogate for Hillary Clinton) as well as the Trump administration. An unrelated rumor suggests that Perry could become a judge on the upcoming American Idol reboot.

On Twitter, Perry shared a teaser for the tour:

[tweet https://twitter.com/katyperry/status/864074506968510464]

She’s also released the video for Bon Appetit, during which a nearly naked Katy is turned into a variety of baked goods. Probably easier for you to watch it than for me to explain it. – Jag