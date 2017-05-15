Here’s How Far Ahead Of Time You Should Buy Plane Tickets

A new study looked at destinations all over the world, and figured out how far in advance to buy your tickets to get the best price. Here are places you might want to go, and how far in advance you should book them.

1. The United State – 54 days in advance.

2. Canada – 59 days in advance.

3. Mexico and Central America – 61 days.

4. The Caribbean – 76 days.

5. Europe – 99 days.

6. South America – 81 days.

7. Asia and the South Pacific – 90 days.

8. The Middle East and Africa – 119 days.

