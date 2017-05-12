Selena Gomez Announces New Single ‘Bad Liar’

The singer's new single will drop on May 18. May 12, 2017 5:33 PM
By Abby Hassler

After sending the internet into a frenzy over three cryptic Instagram posts yesterday, Selena Gomez announced today (May 12) her new single “Bad Liars” will arrive May 18.

The “It Ain’t Me” singer posted an image of what appears to be her in a sundress on the beach, with the words “bad liar” written in the same red, lipstick-looking font as her prior social media posts. She included the straightforward caption, “#BadLiar. 5.18.”

There aren’t any additional details surrounding the new song at the moment, but fans will certainly be ready and waiting.

Check out the post below.

