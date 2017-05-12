Love IKEA? Wear It. There’s IKEA-Yeezy Boosts Now.

May 12, 2017 7:32 PM By Julia
Filed Under: IKEA, Yeezy Boosts

I get it. Swedish Meatballs and assembling your own furniture makes you feel a way nothing else can.

So why not wear your favorite store on your feet?

Designer Mache heard the calls of many home furniture shoe enthusiasts, when he turned his cream colored Yeezy Boosts into mini billboards.

“Well I destroyed my cream white Yeezys so what better way to salvage them then to give in and hop on the IKEA wave lol. Even though this type of custom was inevitable I had seen the @brucehatoo photoshop floating around so I wanted to give the man some props as well. This was meant to be corny and fun, it was a nice break from being serious all the time lol. #ikea #yeezy #custom #nicekicks #complexkicks #hypebeast”, he says in the caption of his Instagram post.

Too far?

 

