Logic Announces Tour with Joey Bada$$ & Big Lenbo

By Abby Hassler

Logic announced he is hitting the road this summer for his Everybody’s Tour with Joey Bada$$ and Big Lenbo. The Maryland rapper kicks off his 29-date tour July 7 in Salt Lake City and wraps up August 26 in Toronto.

This summer tour follows the release of his new album Everybody last week. Pre-sale tickets are available beginning May 15 at 10 am with general sale starting May 16.

Logic summer tour dates below.

7/7 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Saltair

7/8 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel

7/9 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

7/13 – Seattle, WA @ ShowWare Center

7/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

7/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre

7/20 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheatre

7/21 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

7/22 – Dallas, TX @ Allen Event Center

7/25 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheatre

7/27 – Raleigh, NC @ The Red Hat Amphitheatre

7/29 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre

7/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre

8/1 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/2 – Washington, DC @ MGM National Harbor

8/3 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

8/5 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier

8/9 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

8/10 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion

8/12 – Kansas City, MO @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

8/13 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater

8/14 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

8/16 – St. Paul, MN @ Roy Wilkins Auditorium

8/18 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion

8/19 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn

8/20 – Detroit, MI @ Meadowbrook Amphitheater

8/23 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion

8/24 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion

8/26 – Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach

