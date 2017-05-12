Justin Bieber Raps on New Diplo Track

Justin Bieber is a talented guy, but can he rap?

On the new Diplo track “Bank Roll,” the Biebs showcases his flow along with rappers Young Thug and Rich the Kid.

“I just wanna know if there’s gon’ be some interference,” Bieber spits “cause I’m lookin’ all around if that ass makin’ an appearance.”

Later in his verse, the singer acknowledges the ever present paparazzi. “Got dinner reservations out at Boa, yeah the cameras always flashin’ when we show up, gotta look fly, cause you know they takin’ photos.”

Listen to the explicit track here.