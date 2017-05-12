Austin Mahone and Hardwell Team for ‘Creatures Of The Night’

May 12, 2017 1:25 PM
Filed Under: Austin Mahone, Hardwell

By Abby Hassler

DJ Hardwell and Austin Mahone have joined forces to drop a high-energy new track “Creatures Of The Night” today (May 12). Hardwell previously teased the new single at Ultra Music Festival 2017 in March.

Related: Austin Mahone Announces Summer Tour Dates, Drops ‘Lady’ Video Featuring Pitbull 

The two musical giants have created an anthem that combines Mahone’s signature vocals with Hardwell’s revolutionary sounds. This track is poised to dominate summer playlists.

Listen to “Creatures Of The Night” below.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

AMP Live 2017Tickets on sale NOW. Click here to get yours!
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.

Listen Live