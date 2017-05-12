DNCE Drop ‘Kissing Strangers’ Video Featuring Nicki Minaj

DNCE have released the music video for their current single “Kissing Strangers,” which features Nicki Minaj.

“‘Kissing Strangers’ is a song about having fun with a stranger, getting to know them a little better, [and then] they’re no longer a stranger,” frontman Joe Jonas told Radio.com. “Just finding yourself; finding who you want to be with.”

“We’re huge fans of her work,” Jonas says of Minaj. “And it was an immediate thought to have her be a part of the song, so we sent her the track, she wrote her verse in like, five minutes, and came out exactly how we’d hoped and she kills it… in the best way.”

DNCE is among the performers on CBS Radio’s SPF Festival in Las Vegas on May 20, along with Hailee Steinfeld, Jason DeRulo, Niall Horan and Post Malone.

Check out the new clip below.