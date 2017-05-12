Detroit News’ Timelapse Video of “Paint the Ice” at The Joe Yesterday

What an amazingly cool event. Yesterday, over a thousand people signed up to paint farewell messages onto the ice at Joe Louis Arena. The event was held in 30 minute intervals, and fans had one more keepsake to take with them when the joint closes. The Detroit News was there, and got tons of pics and video.
Detroit News’ Timelapse Video of “Paint the Ice” at The Joe YesterdayMay 12, 2017 9:28 AM
