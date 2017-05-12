Listen to Calvin Harris’ ‘Rollin’ Featuring DJ Khaled and Future

By Jon Wiederhorn

Calvin Harris has been on a roll since he released the ubiquitous hit “This is What you Came For” in the spring of 2016. That same year he shook the airwaves with “How Deep is Your Love” with the Disciples, and “My Way.” And in 2017 he has already issued two more slamming singles, “Slide” featuring Frank Ocean and Migos, and “Heatstroke,” which stars Young Thug, Pharrell and Ariana Grande. Both will be featured in his all-star album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, which comes out June 30.

Related: Calvin Harris Announces Star-Studded New Album, “Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1

Now, Harris has dropped a third new album cut, “Rollin,” a collaboration with DJ Khaled and Future. Harris first teased the song on a trailer for Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 and now it’s available for fans to enjoy.

The song starts with hand claps and treated vocals before evolving into a funk-fueled banger with a rubbery bass line, a galactic keyboard line and vocals that alternate between singing and rapping.

And here’s the video teaser for the album: