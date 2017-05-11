Shakira Announces New Album ‘El Dorado’

May 11, 2017 5:12 PM
Filed Under: Shakira

By Abby Hassler 

Shakira’s hips and words don’t lie. In February, the Columbian superstar confirmed she would be releasing new music “very soon” on social media.

Making good on this promise today (May 11), the singer unveiled the cover of her 11th studio album, El Dorado. The record is slated for release May 26. The cover’s artwork features the international diva taking a seductive milk bath, staring straight ahead at the camera.

