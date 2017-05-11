Love Your Shows? Here’s What’s Getting Cancelled and Kept For 2017-2018!

Spring is the chopping block season for TV. What stays, what goes!
According to Huffington Post, you could be pretty disappointed
“Renewed:
- “America’s Got Talent”
- “American Ninja Warrior”
- “Blacklist”
- “Blindspot”
- “The Carmichael Show” (Season 3 premieres May 31)
- “Chicago Fire”
- “Chicago Med”
- “Chicago PD”
- “The Good Place”
- “Great News”
- “Hollywood Game Night” (Season 5 premieres June 22)
- “The Night Shift” (Season 4 premieres June 22)
- “Shades Of Blue”
- “Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge”
- “Taken”
- “This Is Us” (Renewed for Seasons 2 and 3)
- “The Wall”
- “Will & Grace” (Revival coming in the fall)
- “The Voice”
Canceled/Ended:
- “Aquarius”
- “Timeless”
- “Grimm”
- “Heartbeat”
- “Emerald City”
TBD:
- “The Biggest Loser”
- “The Blacklist: Redemption”
- “Chicago Justice”
- “Law & Order: SVU”
- “Little Big Shots”
- “The New Celebrity Apprentice”
- “Trial & Error”
ABC
Renewed
- “$100,000 Pyramid”
- “American Idol” (Reboot airdate TBD)
- “The Bachelorette”
- “Bachelor in Paradise”
- “Black-ish”
- “Celebrity Family Feud”
- “The Goldbergs” (Renewed for Season 5 and 6)
- “Grey’s Anatomy”
- “How to Get Away with Murder”
- “The Middle”
- “Modern Family”
- “Scandal” (Renewed for final season)
- “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
Canceled/Ended:
- “Last Man Standing”
- “Mistresses”
- “Time After Time”
TBD:
- “America’s Funniest Home Videos”
- “American Crime”
- “American Housewife”
- “The Bachelor”
- “Beyond the Tank”
- “The Catch”
- “Dancing With the Stars”
- “Designated Survivor”
- “Dr. Ken”
- “Fresh Off the Boat”
- “Imaginary Mary”
- “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D”
- “Once Upon a Time”
- “Quantico”
- “Speechless”
- “The Real O’Neals”
- “Secrets and Lies”
- “Shark Tank”
CBS
- “48 Hours”
- “60 Minutes”
- “The Big Bang Theory” (through Season 12)
- “Big Brother”
- “Blue Bloods”
- “Bull”
- “Criminal Minds”
- “The Good Fight”
- “Hawaii Five-0”
- “Kevin Can Wait”
- “Life in Pieces”
- “Madam Secretary”
- “MacGyver”
- “Man with a Plan”
- “Mom”
- “NCIS”
- “NCIS: Los Angeles”
- “NCIS: New Orleans”
- “Scorpion”
- “Superior Donuts”
- “Survivor”
- “Zoo”
Canceled/Ended:
- “American Gothic”
- “BrainDead”
- “Rush Hour”
- “Doubt”
TBD:
- “2 Broke Girls”
- “The Amazing Race”
- “Code Black”
- “Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders”
- “Elementary”
- “The Great Indoors”
- “Hunted”
- “The Odd Couple”
- “Ransom”
- “Training Day”
- “Undercover Boss”
Fox
Renewed:
- “American Grit”
- “Bob’s Burgers”
- “Empire“
- “Family Guy”
- “Gotham”
- “Hell’s Kitchen“
- “The Last Man on Earth”
- “Lethal Weapon”
- “Lucifer”
- “MasterChef”(Season 8 premieres this summer)
- “MasterChef Junior”
- “The Mick”
- “The Simpsons” (Renewed for 2 more seasons, through Season 30)
- “So You Think You Can Dance” (Season 14 premieres June 12 )
- “Star”
- “X Files”
Canceled/Ended:
- “Bones”
- “Coupled”
- “Houdini & Doyle”
- “Rosewood”
- “Sleepy Hollow”
- “Party Over Here”
- “Pitch”
- “APB”
- “Son of Zorn”
- “Making History”
TBD:
- “24: Legacy”
- “Prison Break”
- “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”
- “The Exorcist”
- “Hotel Hell”
- “Kicking & Screaming”
- “New Girl”
- “Scream Queens”
The CW
- “The 100”
- “Arrow”
- “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”
- “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”
- “The Flash”
- “iZombie”
- “Jane the Virgin”
- “The Originals”
- “Penn & Teller: Fool Us”
- “Riverdale”
- “Supernatural”
- “Supergirl”
- “Whose Line Is It Anyway”
Canceled/Ended:
- “The Vampire Diaries”
- “Frequency”
- “No Tomorrow”
- “Reign” ”
For more of the scoop, click HERE