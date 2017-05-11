Love Your Shows? Here’s What’s Getting Cancelled and Kept For 2017-2018!

May 11, 2017 7:50 PM By Julia
Spring is the chopping block season for TV. What stays, what goes!

According to Huffington Post, you could be pretty disappointed

Renewed:

  • “America’s Got Talent”
  • “American Ninja Warrior”
  • “Blacklist”
  • “Blindspot”
  • “The Carmichael Show” (Season 3 premieres May 31)
  • “Chicago Fire”
  • “Chicago Med”
  • “Chicago PD”
  • “The Good Place”
  • “Great News”
  • “Hollywood Game Night” (Season 5 premieres June 22)
  • “The Night Shift” (Season 4 premieres June 22)
  • “Shades Of Blue”
  • “Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge”
  • “Taken”
  • “This Is Us” (Renewed for Seasons 2 and 3)
  • “The Wall”
  • “Will & Grace” (Revival coming in the fall)
  • “The Voice”

Canceled/Ended:

  • “Aquarius”
  • “Timeless”
  • “Grimm”
  • “Heartbeat”
  • “Emerald City”

TBD: 

  • “The Biggest Loser”
  • “The Blacklist: Redemption”
  • “Chicago Justice”
  • “Law & Order: SVU”
  • “Little Big Shots”
  • “The New Celebrity Apprentice”
  • “Trial & Error”

 

ABC

Renewed

  • “$100,000 Pyramid”
  • “American Idol” (Reboot airdate TBD) 
  • “The Bachelorette”
  • “Bachelor in Paradise”
  • “Black-ish”
  • “Celebrity Family Feud”
  • “The Goldbergs” (Renewed for Season 5 and 6)
  • “Grey’s Anatomy”
  • “How to Get Away with Murder”
  • “The Middle”
  • “Modern Family”
  • “Scandal” (Renewed for final season)
  • “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

 Canceled/Ended:

  • “Last Man Standing”
  • “Mistresses”
  • “Time After Time”

TBD:

  • “America’s Funniest Home Videos”
  • “American Crime” 
  • “American Housewife”
  • “The Bachelor” 
  • “Beyond the Tank” 
  • “The Catch” 
  • “Dancing With the Stars” 
  • “Designated Survivor”
  •  “Dr. Ken” 
  • “Fresh Off the Boat” 
  • “Imaginary Mary” 
  • “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D” 
  • “Once Upon a Time”
  • “Quantico”
  • “Speechless”
  • “The Real O’Neals” 
  • “Secrets and Lies”
  • “Shark Tank”

 

CBS

  • “48 Hours”
  • “60 Minutes”
  • “The Big Bang Theory” (through Season 12)
  • “Big Brother”
  • “Blue Bloods”
  • “Bull”
  • “Criminal Minds”
  • “The Good Fight”
  • “Hawaii Five-0”
  • “Kevin Can Wait”
  • “Life in Pieces”
  • “Madam Secretary”
  • “MacGyver”
  • “Man with a Plan”
  • “Mom”
  • “NCIS”
  • “NCIS: Los Angeles”
  • “NCIS: New Orleans”
  • “Scorpion”
  • “Superior Donuts”
  • “Survivor”
  • “Zoo”

Canceled/Ended:

  • “American Gothic”
  • “BrainDead”
  • “Rush Hour”
  • “Doubt”

TBD: 

  • “2 Broke Girls” 
  • “The Amazing Race”
  • “Code Black” 
  • “Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders” 
  • “Elementary” 
  • “The Great Indoors” 
  • “Hunted” 
  • “The Odd Couple” 
  • “Ransom” 
  • “Training Day” 
  • “Undercover Boss”

 

Fox 

Renewed:

  • “American Grit”
  • “Bob’s Burgers”
  • “Empire“
  • “Family Guy”
  • “Gotham”
  • “Hell’s Kitchen“
  • “The Last Man on Earth”
  • “Lethal Weapon”
  • “Lucifer”
  • “MasterChef”(Season 8 premieres this summer)
  • “MasterChef Junior”
  • “The Mick”
  • “The Simpsons” (Renewed for 2 more seasons, through Season 30)
  • “So You Think You Can Dance” (Season 14 premieres June 12 )
  • “Star”
  • “X Files”

Canceled/Ended:

  • “Bones”
  • “Coupled”
  • “Houdini & Doyle”
  • “Rosewood”
  • “Sleepy Hollow”
  • “Party Over Here”
  • “Pitch”
  • “APB” 
  • “Son of Zorn”
  • “Making History” 

TBD:

  • “24: Legacy”
  • “Prison Break”
  • “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”
  • “The Exorcist” 
  • “Hotel Hell” 
  • “Kicking & Screaming” 
  • “New Girl” 
  • “Scream Queens” 

The CW

Renewed:
  • “The 100”
  • “Arrow”
  • “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”
  • “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”
  • “The Flash”
  • “iZombie”
  • “Jane the Virgin”
  • “The Originals”
  • “Penn & Teller: Fool Us”
  • “Riverdale”
  • “Supernatural”
  • “Supergirl”
  • “Whose Line Is It Anyway”

Canceled/Ended:

  • “The Vampire Diaries”
  • “Frequency”
  • “No Tomorrow”
  • “Reign” ”

    For more of the scoop, click HERE

