Love Your Shows? Here’s What’s Getting Cancelled and Kept For 2017-2018!

Spring is the chopping block season for TV. What stays, what goes!

According to Huffington Post, you could be pretty disappointed

“Renewed:

“America’s Got Talent”

“American Ninja Warrior”

“Blacklist”

“Blindspot”

“The Carmichael Show” (Season 3 premieres May 31)

“Chicago Fire”

“Chicago Med”

“Chicago PD”

“The Good Place”

“Great News”

“Hollywood Game Night” (Season 5 premieres June 22)

“The Night Shift” (Season 4 premieres June 22)

“Shades Of Blue”

“Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge”

“Taken”

“This Is Us” (Renewed for Seasons 2 and 3)

“The Wall”

“Will & Grace” (Revival coming in the fall)

“The Voice”

Canceled/Ended:

“Aquarius”

“Timeless”

“Grimm”

“Heartbeat”

“Emerald City”

TBD:

“The Biggest Loser”

“The Blacklist: Redemption”

“Chicago Justice”

“Law & Order: SVU”

“Little Big Shots”

“The New Celebrity Apprentice”

“Trial & Error”

ABC

Renewed

“$100,000 Pyramid”

“American Idol” (Reboot airdate TBD)

“The Bachelorette”

“Bachelor in Paradise”

“Black-ish”

“Celebrity Family Feud”

“The Goldbergs” (Renewed for Season 5 and 6)

“Grey’s Anatomy”

“How to Get Away with Murder”

“The Middle”

“Modern Family”

“Scandal” (Renewed for final season)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Canceled/Ended:

“Last Man Standing”

“Mistresses”

“Time After Time”

TBD:

“America’s Funniest Home Videos”

“American Crime”

“American Housewife”

“The Bachelor”

“Beyond the Tank”

“The Catch”

“Dancing With the Stars”

“Designated Survivor”

“Dr. Ken”

“Fresh Off the Boat”

“Imaginary Mary”

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D”

“Once Upon a Time”

“Quantico”

“Speechless”

“The Real O’Neals”

“Secrets and Lies”

“Shark Tank”

CBS

“48 Hours”

“60 Minutes”

“The Big Bang Theory” (through Season 12)

“Big Brother”

“Blue Bloods”

“Bull”

“Criminal Minds”

“The Good Fight”

“Hawaii Five-0”

“Kevin Can Wait”

“Life in Pieces”

“Madam Secretary”

“MacGyver”

“Man with a Plan”

“Mom”

“NCIS”

“NCIS: Los Angeles”

“NCIS: New Orleans”

“Scorpion”

“Superior Donuts”

“Survivor”

“Zoo”

Canceled/Ended:

“American Gothic”

“BrainDead”

“Rush Hour”

“Doubt”

TBD:

“2 Broke Girls”

“The Amazing Race”

“Code Black”

“Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders”

“Elementary”

“The Great Indoors”

“Hunted”

“The Odd Couple”

“Ransom”

“Training Day”

“Undercover Boss”

Fox

Renewed:

“American Grit”

“Bob’s Burgers”

“Empire“

“Family Guy”

“Gotham”

“Hell’s Kitchen“

“The Last Man on Earth”

“Lethal Weapon”

“Lucifer”

“MasterChef”(Season 8 premieres this summer)

“MasterChef Junior”

“The Mick”

“The Simpsons” (Renewed for 2 more seasons, through Season 30)

“So You Think You Can Dance” (Season 14 premieres June 12 )

“Star”

“X Files”

Canceled/Ended:

“Bones”

“Coupled”

“Houdini & Doyle”

“Rosewood”

“Sleepy Hollow”

“Party Over Here”

“Pitch”

“APB”

“Son of Zorn”

“Making History”

TBD:

“24: Legacy”

“Prison Break”

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

“The Exorcist”

“Hotel Hell”

“Kicking & Screaming”

“New Girl”

“Scream Queens”

The CW

Renewed:

“The 100”

“Arrow”

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”

“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”

“The Flash”

“iZombie”

“Jane the Virgin”

“The Originals”

“Penn & Teller: Fool Us”

“Riverdale”

“Supernatural”

“Supergirl”

“Whose Line Is It Anyway”

Canceled/Ended: