Um…what? Study Claims Red Bull Vodkas Have Same Effect as Cocaine???

I don’t drink them much anymore, but there were a lot of nights I was tired, but went out anyway, and drank Red Bull and Grey Goose. I always felt great…but thinking back….did I feel a little TOO great?

There’s an article from an advocacy group in San Francisco called PLOS that claims the combination of energy drinks and alcohol effects our brains in the same way that COCAINE does – long term effects that have to do with the neurochemistry of the brain. Teens who drank red bull vodkas saw effects as adults, effects that weren’t seen drinking either separately.

If you wanna geek out over the science, you can check it out here.