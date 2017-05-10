Miley Cyrus Shares Snippet of ‘Malibu,’ Her New Track about Liam Hemsworth

By Abby Hassler

Miley Cyrus’ new single “Malibu” drops tomorrow. Ahead of the song’s release, the singer shared a short snippet of the tune over social media, and revealed she will perform it at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 21.

She previously told Entertainment Tonight the single is a love song about her fiancé, Liam Hemsworth.

Related: Miley Cyrus Defends Controversial Hip-Hop Comments

“I never would’ve believed you if three years ago you told me I’d be here writing this song,” Cyrus said. “They’re going to talk about me if I come out of a restaurant with Liam. So why not put the power back in my relationship and say, ‘This is how I feel’?”

Check out the snippet below:

#Malibu x #BBMAs 🌊 TV debut performance at the @BBMAs May 21 at 8e/5p on ABC!!! #1daytillMalibu A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on May 10, 2017 at 8:06am PDT