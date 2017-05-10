It Looks like Liam Payne is Teasing Migos Track in Short Video

By Abby Hassler

Liam Payne just shared a five-second teaser clip for what seems to be an upcoming track. In the video, Payne is seen flexing while shirtless as a catchy bass beat plays in the background. It ends all too soon with him singing, “Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah.”

The former One Direction star is already rumored to have collaborated with Migos, so could this be the track fans have been eagerly waiting for?

While the 23-year-old star hasn’t confirmed anything about the possible collaboration, Migos’ frontman Quavo recently dropped some surprising news in an interview earlier this month.

“I just came from a video today. My boy Liam from One Direction. We just shot that. Crazy vid. Crazy visuals. Crazy team,” Quavo revealed. “Cool guy, nice guy. It’s goin’ up. I wasn’t even supposed to say that. It’s gonna be a surprise though.”

👀

A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on

