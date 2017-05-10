Chance the Rapper Shares Late Aunt’s Emotional Breast Cancer Story

By Abby Hassler

Chance the Rapper took to social media on Tuesday (May 9) to break the sad news that his Aunt Kimberly Bennett died from inflammatory breast cancer.

“My Auntie Kim lost her battle with Breast Cancer early Sunday morning,” he tweeted. “She was a warrior and wanted me to share this … Inflammatory Breast Cancer is commonly misdiagnosed and doesn’t come with the same symptoms.”

In his posts, Chance shared a link to a video from the Inflammatory Breast Cancer Foundation, in which his aunt talks about being diagnosed with Stage 4 of this rare form of breast cancer

“I knew something was wrong, but I thought it was just an infection … If you ask your friends, they’re going to minimize it,” Kimberly Bennett said in the video. “‘Breast cancer doesn’t hurt.’ I don’t know how many times people told me that. ‘Breast cancer doesn’t itch.’ No. If your breasts swell. If the skin changes texture and it becomes to look thick like an orange. If they all of a sudden get hot. If your nipple that used to lovely poke out starts to invert … Remember the discoloration. And if they swell, by all means, go to a doctor. The goal of this cancer is to kill you.”

The tweets and video are below:

My Auntie Kim lost her battle with Breast Cancer early Sunday morning. She was a warrior and wanted me to share this m.youtube.com/watch?sns=em&v… —

Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) May 09, 2017