Remember when you got time out? I’m pretty sure I sat in a scary ass basement facing a dusty wall.

North West‘s “Time outs” look like my 26-year-old daydream.

That time North gets a time out & is a little too quiet… I go in her room to check on her & she's in the bathroom, made her own spa & tells me she's chilling out 😂 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 9, 2017 at 9:45am PDT

“That time North gets a time out & is a little too quiet… I go in her room to check on her & she’s in the bathroom, made her own spa & tells me she’s chilling out 😂,” Kim writes as her caption on Instagram.

Are we even a little surprised?