Imagine Dragons Announce 2017 Show at Little Caesars Arena

By: Jon Corrigan

Imagine Dragons will perform in Detroit this fall.

The Grammy Award-winning band will bring their “Evolve Tour” to the new Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, Oct. 19.

The tour announcement comes ahead of Imagine Dragons’ June 23 of Evolve, their third album.

Tickets ($39.50, $49.50 and $69.50) go on sale on Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at OlympiaEntertainment.com, LiveNation.com, The Fox Theatre and Joe Louis Arena box offices and Ticketmaster.com. To charge tickets by phone, call (800) 745-3000. For additional information, call (313) 471-6611.