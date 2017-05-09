Detroit’s QLine Set To Debut! Check It Out!

May 9, 2017 7:00 AM By Rat & Puff
Filed Under: Detroit, QLine, Rat And Puff

Who’s ready for the new Qline? When it opens to the public, it will shuttle riders along a stretch of Woodward Avenue home to or near Comerica Park, Ford Field, Little Caesars Arena, the Detroit Institute of Arts, the Detroit Historical Museum and Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit. Other notable landmarks on or near the route include Wayne State University, the Detroit Main Library, The Max M. Fisher Music Center, Fox Theatre, Campus Martius, Grand Circus parks, the Fisher  and Guardian buildings, the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center and the Detroit RiverWalk.

Full story HERE!

