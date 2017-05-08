Will Recreational Marijuana Be Legalized in Michigan?

May 8, 2017 12:50 PM By Jag
Filed Under: Detroit, Lansing, legalization, Marijuana, Michigan, Pot, weed

Could recreational marijuana be a reality by next year?  That’s the hope of the pro-pot people, who brought their proposal to Lansing today, according to the Detroit Metro Times.

The Times says the petition will go to the state capital today, and will then have 6 months to get just over a quarter-million signatures from registered Michigan voters.   Under the plan, weed would be legal for adults 21 and up.  They’d be allowed to have up to 10 ounces at home and travel with up to 2.5 ounces.  Of course you wouldn’t be able to light up in public or drive while stoned.

The proposal would tax the pot at 10% and that money would go to schools, roads, and more.  The goal would be to get it on the 2018 ballot.    Read more here and here.

