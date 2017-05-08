Tweet or Delete: Luis Fonis & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber ‘Despacito’ vs. Skylar Stecker ‘Only Want You’

Baaaaack at it with a fresh week and a new batch of battles!

Tonight’s edition of Tweet or Delete brings in a saucier side of Biebs as he teams up with Luis Fonis and Daddy Yankee for ‘Despacito’. Hopefully those 3 can put up a good enough fight to take on Miss Skylar Stecker with ‘Only Want You’! Want to hear either song? Well it’s all up to your vote to decide who plays!

So hurry up and cast your votes below and be sure to send your picks to Julia using the hashtag # 987TweetOrDelete!

The winning song will be played TONIGHT between 10:30pm and 11:00pm!