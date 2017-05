If this ends up happening… Texas Roadhouse owes me a cut!

Saturday evening was just like any night for me, I was daydreaming about their infamous ‘Cinnamon Butter’ that you get for free with their rolls while dining in. Which prompted this thought:

Why doesn't @texasroadhouse sell their own cinnamon butter chapstick — Julia Lepidi (@JuliaRadio987) May 6, 2017

They took notice! ‘RT if you would buy this’.

I mean… tell me if this gets enough action they’re not going to sell this!

RT if you would buy this https://t.co/i3AweT9ixA — Texas Roadhouse (@texasroadhouse) May 8, 2017

Next up: Texas Roadhouse Cinnamon Butter candles? YES PLEAAAAAAASE!