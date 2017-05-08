Selena Gomez Confirms Second Season of ’13 Reasons Why’

May 8, 2017 2:02 PM
Filed Under: Selena Gomez

By Abby Hassler

The 13-episode first season of 13 Reasons Why has caused quite a stir, specifically in regards to the way the show depicted teen suicide. Despite the controversy surrounding the popular Netflix series, Selena Gomez, who co-produces the show, confirmed the show has been renewed for a second season.

Making the announcement over social media, Gomez posted a video featuring shots of the fictional town of Crestmont from the show, along with the caption, “Their story isn’t over. Season 2 of #13ReasonsWhy is coming.”

Gomez has talked openly about her own struggles with mental health in the past. In an interview with Billboard last month, she said that she was ready for the backlash that would result from producing a series based on such controversial subject matter.

“It’s going to come no matter what. It’s not an easy subject to talk about. But I’m very fortunate with how it’s doing.”

The details or release date surrounding season two are yet to be announced.

Their story isn't over. Season 2 of #13ReasonsWhy is coming.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

