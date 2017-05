The text I sent my guy friends this morning wasn’t an easy one.

Popular clothing site for men ‘Jack Threads’ is now shutting down – effective Friday, according to their website.

“It’s been a wild ride and we can’t thank you enough for being a part of it. We’ll close our (digital) doors this Friday. Until then, enjoy our biggest sitewide sale ever.”

The sale includes 70% off of everything.

Shop while you can, guys!