Nicki Minaj decided to become generous to college students. She took to Twitter, agreed to pay college tuition fees for several fans, and announced that this wouldn’t be the only time she’d be paying. Asking for proof of their needs, Minaj said she’d wire anyone the money that really needed it for college tuition and education costs.

And YES! All countries are included. Ya muva makes enough money to fly members of #TheKingdom out from ANY COUNTRY IN THE WORLD!!!! 😜😘🎀😍💋 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Show me straight A's that I can verify w/ur school and I'll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?!🤷🏽‍♀️ Dead serious. Shld I set it up? https://t.co/czH715u64a — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

