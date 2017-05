Suddenly I feel like I’m rushing home to watch ‘Two of a Kind’ again with Steve Madden‘s latest release.

What he’s coining the ‘Slinky Shoe’ was a definite staple in every 90’s babe’s collection.

These are on sale right now. It's 1998. pic.twitter.com/vdhWurV2PG — Julia Lepidi (@JuliaRadio987) May 4, 2017

Remember these bad boys? Mary-Kate and Ashley rocked them like no tomorrow. Though I’m pretty sure mine were a knock-off from Kidz-R-Us (R.I.P.) you can buy these for $69.95 HERE!