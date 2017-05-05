Superfruit’s Lady Gaga Medley Gets Gaga’s Seal of Approval

The medley starts at "Just Dance" and ends at "Million Reasons." May 5, 2017 11:13 AM
By Hayden Wright

Superfruit, aka Mitch Grassi and Scott Hoying from Pentatonix, recently released a tribute medley celebrating the “evolution” of Lady Gaga.

In the video, they skip through “Just Dance,” “Love Game,” “Poker Face,” “Paparazzi,” “Bad Romance,” “Telephone,” “Alejandro,” “Marry the Night,” “Born this Way,” “Judas,” “The Edge of Glory,” “Yoü And I,” “Applause,” “G.U.Y.,” “Perfect Illusion,” “The Cure” and “Million Reasons” to demonstrate how Gaga’s grown throughout the years.

Lady Gaga caught wind of the tribute and shared it on Twitter—she retweeted Superfruit with a simple star emoji, indicating her approval.

Watch Superfruit’s Lady Gaga medley below.

