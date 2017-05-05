Jay Z Working on a New Album?

Rumor has it Hova's been hitting the studio. May 5, 2017 11:23 AM
Filed Under: Jay-Z

By Hayden Wright

Swizz Beatz and Jay Z are famous friends with plenty of reasons to hang out—they work in the same industry, their wives are friends and both love New York City. According to a recent Instagram post from Swizz, they may be collaborating again professionally. In the image, they appear to be leaving the studio and Beatz’ caption leaves little to the imagination.

Related: Frank Ocean Debuts ‘Biking’ with Jay-Z and Tyler, the Creator

“They don’t even know what’s about to happen 😂😂😂🙏🏽 Album ModeZone⚡️.”

Swizz could be helping Jay with a solo album or they could be cooking up a joint effort. Whatever the truth is, we’ll know in good time.

Check out hte post below.

They don't even know what's about to happen 😂😂😂🙏🏽 Album ModeZone⚡️

A post shared by therealswizzz (@therealswizzz) on

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
AMP Live 2017Tickets on sale NOW. Click here to get yours!

Listen Live