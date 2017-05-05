Big Sean Drops Powerful ‘Light’ Video

The clip features victims of violence, including at the hands of police. May 5, 2017 6:18 PM
Filed Under: Big Sean, Jeremih

Big Sean has released a powerful new music video for ‘Light,” which features Jeremih.

Related: Big Sean Confirms Deranged Fan Took a Swing at Him

Directed by Lawrence Lamont, the clip features Sean driving a white van, collecting victims of violence, including a little girl caught in a drive-by shooting, two young black men gunned down by police and a woman in a hijab who was stabbed. Each individual is bathed in a ray of light before departing the mortal plane.

“We shot this video a couple months ago and sucks to see these scenes are still consistently playing out in real life…even down to this week, Sean said in a prepared statement. “It’s disheartening sometimes to see that not much has changed when it comes to hate, police brutality n just overall people losing their lives too early.”

“But when I wrote this song, it was to reassure myself that no matter what happens, they can’t take away our Soul, our confidence, our ideas, n all that makes us shine,” he continued. “This song isn’t a single but is still super important to me, so I paid for a lot of this outta pocket to make sure we got this out. Rest in peace to all those who have lost life due to senseless actions. As I always say, each one of us have the power to make a change, it starts within….the inner Light.”

Check out Big Sean’s new clip below.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
AMP Live 2017Tickets on sale NOW. Click here to get yours!

Listen Live