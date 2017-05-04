The 5 Worst Rainy Day Drivers in Michigan

Dear Driver,

While your forecast this morning must’ve prepared you for a scene from Armageddon, I think I turned my wipers on the slightest intensity possible because what we had was a DRIZZLE. Light rain. The sky was merely spitting.

So why was I seeing accidents everywhere? Why was the guy next to me in the PT Cruiser sweating and white-knuckling his wheel?

Do you think this could never be you? Let’s do a check.

Here’s the 5 worst rainy day drivers: