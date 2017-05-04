The 5 Worst Rainy Day Drivers in Michigan

Dear Driver,
While your forecast this morning must’ve prepared you for a scene from Armageddon, I think I turned my wipers on the slightest intensity possible because what we had was a DRIZZLE. Light rain. The sky was merely spitting.
So why was I seeing accidents everywhere? Why was the guy next to me in the PT Cruiser sweating and white-knuckling his wheel?
Do you think this could never be you? Let’s do a check.
Here’s the 5 worst rainy day drivers:
- You drive in rain like it’s 6 inches of snow: Do you have time to do 20 in a 45? Well, probably. When the weather channel announced a ‘Drizzle’, you started your car from the house and left 45 minutes early for work.
- You break or slow down to watch the other terrible driver’s accident: Oh, yes, please. Let’s do 50 on 696 to watch a person lean against their car to call the insurance company! Once you finally make it to work next Tuesday, maybe you can sit at the water cooler and watch it bubble!
- You turn your brights on at 4pm: ?????????
- You have to hit the puddles on the side of the road to make a splash: It is impressive to me that they let a 7-year-old go through drivers training.
- There is torrential downpour, and you’re smoking: So now the weather is bad, and we need both hands on the wheel. But instead, one is dedicated to your cigarette, your window is down, you’re soaking wet, getting hit in the eyes with rain and we’re counting down the minutes til you cause a pile-up.