Niall Horan Drops New Single ‘Slow Hands’

Your move, Liam Payne. May 4, 2017 9:41 AM
Filed Under: Niall Horan

By Hayden Wright

One Direction’s Niall Horan has released his new single “Slow Hands.”

Related: Harry Styles Releases New Single ‘Sweet Creature’

The track follows Horan’s debut single “This Town,” which was released back in October of 2016.

For those playing along, we’ve now heard solo material from Zayn, Harry, Louis Tomlinson and Niall makes four. Liam Payne, it’s your move! Shortly after the disintegration of One Direction, he said he needed a job. Since then he’s become a dad, but no word on the solo career front.

Liam Payne—wherever you are—it’s your move! Listen to Niall’s “Slow Hands” below.

 

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
AMP Live 2017Tickets on sale NOW. Click here to get yours!

Listen Live