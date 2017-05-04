Watch Future Perform ‘Used to This’ and ‘Mask Off’ on ‘Kimmel’

Here's a double dose of Future. May 4, 2017 8:23 AM

By Hayden Wright

Future stopped by the Jimmy Kimmel Live! set for a double performance of his new material. The rapper played “Mask Off” from his self-titled 2017 album and “Used to This,” which didn’t make the cut for Future or HNDRXX. 

The rapper set sales records this year by charting both albums in rapid fire succession and has plenty of new tracks to choose from: The Jimmy Kimmel Live! performance provides a taste of Future’s mega-successful spring.

Future appeared on the show just days after Jimmy Kimmel’s touching monologue about his newborn son’s open-heart surgery went viral. Last night, guest host Anthony Anderson introduced Future to the stage.

Watch Future’s performance of “Mask Off” and “Used to This” below.

