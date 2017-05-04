Einstein Brothers Debuts Caffeinated Bagels

I’m not a morning person. I need CAFFEINE to start my day. Generally a 22 oz Tervis filled with the sweet nectar, sometimes with an additional shot of espresso. And I know I’m not alone.

So Einstein Brothers Bagels figured they could put caffeine in the food you have WITH your coffee. One of three new bagels out today, they are calling it the “Espresso Buzz Bagel,” and it has the caffeine of about 1/3 of a cup of coffee. People say it starts sweet, then the bitterness from the espresso follows. It DOES have 13 grams of protein from the cocoa.

Einstein also debuted two other bagels today – The Cherry Chia and The Savory Parm.

