Cross The Border! Bombay Sapphire in Ontario Has Twice The Alcohol!

May 4, 2017 11:23 AM By Jag
OK, first we heard our Canadian friends can buy Big Mac Sauce in Ontario.  THEN I found out Johnny Walker Blue is super cheap at the duty free shop.  And of course Caesar’s Windsor is smoke free.

But you’re gonna tell me that there are bottles of Bombay Sapphire with TWICE the legal alcohol content?

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario has issued a recall on Bombay Sapphire.  The LABEL says the booze is 80 proof, or 40% alcohol.  But somehow, the Sapphire was 154 proof, or 77 percent alcohol!

Obviously that’s extremely dangerous, if you’re drinking twice as much booze as you think you are.  But you gotta think these things are collectors items, right?   Supposedly they’ve been removed from Ontario store shelves, but I’m suuuure some are floating around somewhere….

 

