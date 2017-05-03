The Chainsmokers Open Store in San Francisco, NYC, Toronto Coming Soon

May 3, 2017 1:56 PM
Filed Under: The Chainsmokers

By Abby Hassler

The Chainsmokers thave announced they will open a pop-up store in San Francisco from May 5-7. Store hours will range from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Located at 55 Wentworth Place, between Chinatown and the Financial District, the small store will feature limited-edition band merchandise such as posters, clothing and other exclusive items. Every purchase at the store also comes with an entry to win surprise gifts.

There will be in-store raffles and giveaways of exclusive, signed merch every hour. Fans are encouraged to check-in frequently with the hashtag: #MDNOpopup

The band will also open up pop-up ventures in Toronto and New York City in the next two months.

