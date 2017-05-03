Unreleased Lil Wayne & Kendrick Lamar Track Surfaces

By Abby Hassler

Martin Shkreli is back in the news and this time not because of his beef with Wu-Tang Clan. Last December, the pharmaceutical villain claimed to have purchased Lil Wayne’s unreleased double-disc album Tha Carter V.

He played a clip from the record to prove it, but later assured Wayne he wouldn’t leak the album. Despite his promise, the pharma bro played a clip of Wayne and Kendrick Lamar’s collaboration,“Mona Lisa,” from the album over a recent live stream, according to TMZ.

After clicking through the track to avoid a full preview, Shkreli plays a snippet from a track titled, “The Life of Carter.” In the video, Shkreli claims “Mona Lisa” is “the best song of the d— thing.”

Though the audio is poor and choppy, it’s easy to tell the tracks are from Lamar and Wayne.

Watch the clip below.