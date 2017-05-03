Halsey Announces Tour Dates with Charli XCX & PartyNextDoor

May 3, 2017 2:22 PM
By Abby Hassler

Halsey will tour with Charli XCX and PartyNextDoor across North America during September, October and November this year. The tour will celebrate her second studio album, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, which is set to arrive June 2.

Taking to social media to announce the news, the singer excitedly wrote, “this is the biggest tour I’ve ever done. and I’m gonna bring u the biggest show to go with it. ⚡️🔥🌴”

The tour kicks off September 29 in Uncasville, Connecticut and wraps up November 22 in Cleveland, OH. Ticket pre-sale begins May 8, with general tickets going on sale May 12. Now, with a tour named World Tour: Installment One, fans are left to assume the singer will be adding a second leg to the already extensive outing.

Check the list of tour dates below.

