Zayn Malik Chastised by Fans after Asking for Charity Donations

By Annie Reuter

Zayn Malik has been reprimanded by fans after he asked for donations to aid his mother’s best friend who is battling cancer. On Friday (April 28), the former One Direction member posted a call to action on Twitter with a link to a GoFundMe page.

“This is my Mum’s best friend,” he wrote. “Please help in any way possible.”

Related: Zayn Malik Gets Sappy for Gigi Hadid’s Birthday

The GoFundMe page explains that the money will go towards life-saving cancer treatment for a woman named Ayesha Daniels. The page is asking to raise £120,000 (approximately $154,900). Now, some of Malik’s fans are lashing out at the singer, asking why he can’t donate the money himself.

“You’re the one with millions. YOU help,” wrote one fan. Read the other comments below:

This is my Mums best friend Please help in any way possible 🙏🏽 gofundme.com/get-ayesha-lif… —

zayn (@zaynmalik) April 28, 2017

@zaynmalik You're the one with millions. YOU help —

˗ˏˋmaddieˎˊ˗ (@heskjnks) April 28, 2017

@sahilb911 @damszjm @lightsoldiercam @zaynmalik Like I said, he could have completely paid for it he doesn't need our help. He's fithy rich. —

Misty (@jbhphan) April 29, 2017

@zaynmalik why don't you donate what are you hoarding your money for fool —

taj (@TAJVlNDER) April 28, 2017

While some fans are speaking out against Malik, 338 people have already helped to raise nearly $15,000 in three days since the GoFundMe page was created.