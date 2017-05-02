Linkin Park to Perform at DTE Energy Music Theatre this August

May 2, 2017 1:10 PM
Filed Under: Linkin Park

Linkin Park have announced their 2017 tour dates.

Machine Gun Kelly has been tapped to open the majority of the shows.

Related: Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda Talks Pop Co-Writes

The band will hit the road on July 27 in Boston, MA. Pre-sale begins May 9General on-sale is set for May 12.

Linkin Park’s seventh studio album, One More Light, is slated for release May 19. Check out their full tour itinerary below.

7/27 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center *
8/1 – Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion *
8/2 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live *
8/5 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena *
8/7 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
8/8 – Toronto, ONT @ Budweiser Stage
8/10 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
8/12 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
8/14 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
8/15 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
8/17 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
8/19 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union
8/20 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre
8/22 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
8/23 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
8/25 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion
8/26 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
8/28 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center Arena
8/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
9/1 – Lake Tahoe, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
9/2 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
10/14 – Seattle, WA @ KeyArena **
10/15 – Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena **
10/17 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center at Fresno State **
10/18 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center **
10/20 – San Diego, CA @Mattress Firm Amphitheatre **
10/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl **

* Dates also with ONE OK ROCK
** Support To Be Announced

Never miss a tour date from Linkin Park with Eventful.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

AMP Live 2017Tickets on sale NOW. Click here to get yours!
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live