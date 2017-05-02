Howell High School Students Land In Semi-Finals Of $50K Vans Custom Shoe Competition

By George Fox

CBS Radio Detroit Web Producer

HOWELL (WWJ) — Paris, Milan, New York and now Howell could be added to the list of sources of the latest footwear fashion. That is if the votes turn out in favor of a group of local high school students in a Vans Custom Culture Art Competition.

Selected in the top 50 in a national search, four students used a 3-D printer pen to create unique mesh patterns traced from the shape of the original shoes and then attached them back to the soles.

The public is encouraged to vote on the semi-finalists once per day online through May 10.

Howell students finalists in Vans competition https://t.co/IlqaMedZGv — Livingston Daily (@LivingstonDaily) May 1, 2017

HHS students made it to the Top 50 of the #VansCustomCulture competition. Help them get to the Top 5 by voting here: https://t.co/BXs4DuqyU7 — Howell Schools (@HowellMISchools) April 26, 2017

According to a Howell High Schools announcement the recognition has significance. “Being named a top 50 semi-finalist in the Vans Custom Culture Art Competition is a huge accomplishment for our students,” said John Mozdzierz, Howell High School digital imaging instructor. “The contest is open to 3,000 schools from across the country, so earning a spot in the top 50 designs truly speaks to the talent of our students. I hope that our community will take a few seconds to vote for our students’ designs and help Howell make it into the top 5.”

The Vans Custom Culture Art Competition is a national high school customization competition using blank Vans shoes to be customized around specific themes. The competition was created to inspire and empower high school students to embrace their creativity through art and design and to bring attention to diminishing arts education budgets. Vans believes everyone should be empowered to express themselves creatively and should be given the tools to do so.