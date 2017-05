I LOVE SOLO HARRY STYLES SO MUCH!

This afternoon, following his hit ‘Sign of the Times‘, Styles killed us again with ‘Sweet Creature’.

Sweet Creature is available now.

Album is available in ten days.

I am available always. Love you. Hhttps://t.co/uvgPgTd9Ki — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 2, 2017

And an album in 10 days AHHHHHHHHHHHH!

Anyways, here’s the new single:

Speculation points at this song being about his sister Gemma, which is even more *sigh*

Love u Hair-hair.