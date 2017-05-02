Beyoncé to Release Collector’s Edition Box Set of ‘Lemonade

May 2, 2017 11:31 AM
beyonce

By Abby Hassler

Just when fans couldn’t love her any more, Beyoncé announces she is releasing a How to Make Lemonade Collector’s Edition Box Set. The Lemonade anniversary edition will include a coffee table book, double vinyl LP and audio and visual album downloads.

Set to ship this summer, the Box Set’s 600-page hardcover book features never-before-seen photos from the making of Lemonade, along with a foreword from Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, poetry from Warsan Shire and personal writing and lyrics from Queen Bey herself.

The set costs $299.99 and pre-sale is now available on her website.

