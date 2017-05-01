Help Hudsonville Ice Cream Find the “Flavor of Detroit”

May 1, 2017 1:51 PM By Jag
Filed Under: Detroit, ice cream, Michigan

We love supporting Michigan businesses, and this seems like a pretty cool contest.  Hudsonville Ice Cream, which is based in Holland, Michigan, is having a contest throughout the month of May to come up with its next flavor.

They already have 50 flavors, but they want to incorporate the D into it’s next one.  The winning submission will, according to their Facebook page, “include a flavor that captures the spirit of Detroit.”   The winner gets $500 and free ice cream for a year. The winner will be announced in June.

You can enter the contest on Hudsonville’s Facebook page.

