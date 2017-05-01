Report: DJ Khaled Appears in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’

The champagne-slinger meets the web-slinger. May 1, 2017 8:56 AM
Filed Under: DJ Khaled

By Hayden Wright

DJ Khaled is no stranger to motion pictures — his social media feeds regularly include video of wild parties, high-octane stunts and clips about the miracle of life. The King of Snapchat may have a big-time Hollywood cameo in the can if reports that he appears in the new Spider-Man: Homecoming are accurate.

Related: DJ Khaled Drops ‘I’m The One’ Video Featuring Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne, Quavo & Chance the Rapper

Khaled reportedly filmed a scene with Tom Holland (Spider-Man 3.0, after Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield) and Spider-Man creator Stan Lee, according to FACT MagazineA Marvel Comics Universe watchdog Twitter account shared a photo of the trio on set, with Holland wearing the signature blue-and-red catsuit, suggesting the veracity of the intrepid reportage.

See the photo of DJ Khaled with the Spider-Man: Homecoming team here.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

AMP Live 2017Tickets on sale NOW. Click here to get yours!
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live