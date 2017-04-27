Selena Gomez Hints at a Second Season of Thirteen Reasons Why [Video]

Bae-lena Gomez is just out being beautiful and kind-hearted once again. E!Online got a chance to speak to her at WE Day and talk a bit about the success and future of Netflix hit ‘Thirteen Reasons Why’ that released only a month ago.

Selena tells E! News, “I’m a little overwhelmed and very surprised, I mean I believed in the project for so long and I understood what the message was. I just wanted it to come across in a way that kids would be frightened, but confused—in a way that they would talk about it because it’s something that’s happening all the time. So, I’m overwhelmed that’s it’s doing as well as it’s doing.”