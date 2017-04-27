Oh No! McDonald’s Ditching Orange Hi-C Off of the Menu Forever?!

How am I supposed to taste nostalgia now?!

McDonald’s rocked our world today when Eat This! Not That! announced they’ll be phasing Orange Hi-C off their menu starting May 1st everywhere!

Looks like hubby's daily breakfast habit is over after 20 yrs. No more Hi C orange, no more @McDonalds. #savethehic pic.twitter.com/4FmSEnaqR4 — Rhonda (@Rhondadawitch) April 27, 2017

Some call it a hangover cure, some used it to liven up their McDonald’s play place experience. Eat This reports, “Franchises nationwide will start phasing out the popular beverage starting on May 1 through July. After July, all locations will stop carrying Hi-C Orange Lavaburst, according to a McDonald’s representative we spoke to. Instead, the fast food chain will start distributing a new proprietary Sprite TropicBerry beverage that will only be served at McDonald’s restaurants in partnership with the chain’s deal with Coke.”

Sprite Tropicberry you better pair perfectly with my kids meal and have me climbing a play place like a savage.