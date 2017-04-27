Oh No! McDonald’s Ditching Orange Hi-C Off of the Menu Forever?!

April 27, 2017 5:31 PM By Julia
Filed Under: McDonald's, Orange Hi-C

How am I supposed to taste nostalgia now?!

McDonald’s rocked our world today when Eat This! Not That!  announced they’ll be phasing Orange Hi-C off their menu starting May 1st everywhere!

Some call it a hangover cure, some used it to liven up their McDonald’s play place experience. Eat This reports, “Franchises nationwide will start phasing out the popular beverage starting on May 1 through July. After July, all locations will stop carrying Hi-C Orange Lavaburst, according to a McDonald’s representative we spoke to. Instead, the fast food chain will start distributing a new proprietary Sprite TropicBerry beverage that will only be served at McDonald’s restaurants in partnership with the chain’s deal with Coke.”

Sprite Tropicberry you better pair perfectly with my kids meal and have me climbing a play place like a savage.

More from Julia
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

Check Out The AMP Live 2017 LineupIt's the hottest party of the summer and 98.7 AMP Radio is proud to announce who will be there.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live