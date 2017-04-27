‘Miracle’ Star Michael Mantenuto Found Dead Near Seattle

By: Jon Corrigan

Michael Mantenuto, who portrayed Jack O’Callahan in Disney’s 2004 film Miracle, was found dead Monday in Washington, TMZ reports. He was 35.

The actor’s body was discovered by authorities in Des Moines, Wash., roughly 20 miles south of Seattle. The cause of death is unknown at this point.

Mantenuto, a former University of Maine hockey player, is best-known for his role in Disney’s recreation of the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team, acting in only two other films.

He went on to enlist in the army and later joined the Special Forces. His death was announced by his commander Col. Guillaume Beaurpere.

.