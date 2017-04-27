Michigan’s Jake Butt has the Best Endorsement Ever

April 27, 2017 10:20 AM By Jag
Filed Under: charmin, jake butt, Michigan, NFL, toilet paper

I’m guessing if your name was Jake Butt growing up….you were probably the um….victim…of a lot of jokes.   So Jake became a football player.  He ended up playing Tight End (yes, too good to be true) for the Wolverines, and he’s good enough to go to the NFL.   He’s expected to be drafted tomorrow.

Well, now that he’s no longer a college player, he can start banking that endorsement money.  And who better to endorse Mr. Butt than CHARMIN.

The T-P Company delivered a dump truck’s worth of their product to Jake.   He posted it on his Instagram with the hashtag #BestDumpEver – hilarious.

 

