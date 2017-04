By: Jon CorriganĀ

Not only is a Frozen sequel on the way, it now has an official release date.

Walt Disney Studios announced on social media Tuesday that Frozen 2 will hit theaters Nov. 27, 2019 – the day before Thanksgiving.

According to IMDB, the film’s main characters, Anna and Elsa, will once again be voiced Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel.

