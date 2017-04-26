And Now There’s a Starbucks Dragon Frappuccino!

How many mythical creatures are we in store for?

In case you missed it, which most of us totally did Starbucks unveiled the ‘Dragon Frappuccino’!

Just as beautiful in color feast your eyes on it:

This one takes on a much more sour taste than the Unicorn Frappuccino, but just as much sugar!

According to Mashable, “Many Instagram posts have explained that it’s a green tea frappuccino with vanilla bean powder and a berry swirl on the inside of the cup. One post saw the green tea being mixed with dried blueberries to create the purple color along with the green.”