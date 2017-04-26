And Now There’s a Starbucks Dragon Frappuccino!

April 26, 2017 8:53 PM By Julia

How many mythical creatures are we in store for?

In case you missed it, which most of us totally did Starbucks unveiled the ‘Dragon Frappuccino’!

Just as beautiful in color feast your eyes on it:

This one takes on a much more sour taste than the Unicorn Frappuccino, but just as much sugar!

According to Mashable, “Many Instagram posts have explained that it’s a green tea frappuccino with vanilla bean powder and a berry swirl on the inside of the cup. One post saw the green tea being mixed with dried blueberries to create the purple color along with the green.”

More from Julia
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

Check Out The AMP Live 2017 LineupIt's the hottest party of the summer and 98.7 AMP Radio is proud to announce who will be there.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live